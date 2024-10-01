Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

