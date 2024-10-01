Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.39% of Henry Schein worth $32,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

