The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.32 Million Holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 55.85% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 8,577.2% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,607,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,817,309 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.