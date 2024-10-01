The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,115 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after buying an additional 372,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,903,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,450,000 after acquiring an additional 110,279 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

