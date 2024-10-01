The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.95 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

