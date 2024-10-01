IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 11.61% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,562.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

