The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $31.68 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 687,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $251,429,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 654,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,385,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 636,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,117,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

