The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,998 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DexCom were worth $32,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,336 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DXCM opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

