The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $32.64 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Teleflex worth $32,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Teleflex Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.38.
Teleflex Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.
Insider Activity at Teleflex
In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.
Teleflex Profile
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
