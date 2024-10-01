The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.45 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after buying an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $297.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.33 and its 200 day moving average is $261.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $302.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

