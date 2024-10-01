Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $33,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

