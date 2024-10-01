ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 781,070 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,622,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 243,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at $668,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,538.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

