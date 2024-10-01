Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Spectrum Brands worth $47,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,652,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.