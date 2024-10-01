The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,789 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zuora were worth $34,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zuora by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Zuora by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $527,899.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,967.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,833 shares of company stock worth $2,719,755 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

