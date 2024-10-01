The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $35,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,609,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $248.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

