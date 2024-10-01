87,019 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,277,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

