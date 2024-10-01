Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.