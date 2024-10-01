KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.20.

PEP opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

