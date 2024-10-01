Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Stake Lessened by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,304,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFG opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

