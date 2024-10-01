KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 153,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

