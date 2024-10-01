iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Trimmed by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,405,000 after buying an additional 84,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 63,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,171,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $276.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $277.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

