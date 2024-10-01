KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

