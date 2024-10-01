KPP Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

