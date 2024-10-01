Australian Unity Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $2.51 (ASX:AYUPA)

Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.507 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Australian Unity Stock Performance
