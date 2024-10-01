KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 99,727 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,727 shares during the period. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.02% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

