31,626 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,518 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,108,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $52,022,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,221,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

