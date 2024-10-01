Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $261,752.85 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,701.81 or 0.99759955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000341 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $252,561.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.