Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $5.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00044315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

