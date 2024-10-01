ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period.

EAT stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. KeyCorp raised Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

