Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.