International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Bancshares by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in International Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 39.64%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

