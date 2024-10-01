Ultra 1-Day Volume Reaches $824,387.94 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $35.07 million and $824,387.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,852.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00532612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00034908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00076999 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09072167 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $771,654.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.