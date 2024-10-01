KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $338,475.37

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, KOK has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $338,475.37 and $107,725.31 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00079597 USD and is up 36.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $100,733.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

