Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 146,689 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,515 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.