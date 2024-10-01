XTX Topco Ltd Has $186,000 Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

EVC opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

