10,635 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $4,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thryv Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRY opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.