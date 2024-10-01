Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHPI. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 108,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

JHPI opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

