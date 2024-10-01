Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

