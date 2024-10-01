Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 204,429 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

