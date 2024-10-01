Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.48 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 205.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $178.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.43.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.06.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,015.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,612 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

