Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

