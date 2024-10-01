Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,060 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 999,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 983,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 462.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 678,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 558,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 331,127 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 538.5% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 248,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,597,000 after acquiring an additional 137,058 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

