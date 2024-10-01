Comparing Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) & Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Sunlands Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 23.17% 149.92% 22.48%

Risk & Volatility

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Sunlands Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $369.23 million 0.06 -$52.61 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $2.08 billion 0.05 $90.26 million $5.77 1.34

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

