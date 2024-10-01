Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FYBR. UBS Group cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

FYBR stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

