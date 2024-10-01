Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,898,033.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,898,033.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Enova International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

