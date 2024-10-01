Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

SFTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Softchoice from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Softchoice stock opened at C$18.74 on Tuesday. Softchoice has a 1-year low of C$14.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.16.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

