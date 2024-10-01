BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

BRCC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

BRC Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $727.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.18. BRC has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BRC will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRC news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $60,392.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BRC news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,392.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468 in the last three months. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BRC by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

