Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQBK. Stephens upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $98,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,384.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,384.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,925. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

EQBK opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

