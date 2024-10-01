LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on LENZ. Raymond James assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LENZ stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 255.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

