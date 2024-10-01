Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth $95,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth about $277,000.

NCDL opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

